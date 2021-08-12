Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Walker & Dunlop worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $35,362,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD stock opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.