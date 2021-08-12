Morgan Stanley Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104,775 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 585,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ADT were worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

