Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,659 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $2,907,849 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

TPI Composites stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.