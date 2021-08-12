Morgan Stanley Has $17.96 Million Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 93,534 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

