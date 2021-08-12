Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $140.81 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,819. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

