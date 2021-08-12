Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 804.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSPR opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $240.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSPR shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

