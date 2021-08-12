Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 797,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 745,722 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STM opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

