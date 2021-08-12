Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

