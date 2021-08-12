alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €17.97 ($21.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.