Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€17.50” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.70 ($31.41).

WAC stock opened at €26.94 ($31.69) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 12 month high of €26.48 ($31.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.95.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

