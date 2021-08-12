Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €605.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €605.00 ($711.76) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of HYQ opened at €542.00 ($637.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 108.38. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €400.00 ($470.59) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €457.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

