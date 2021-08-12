ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

