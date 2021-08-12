Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank cut shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $68.72 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

