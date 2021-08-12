Soren Abildgaard Sells 7,066 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $131,051.62.

NYSE ZEN opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

