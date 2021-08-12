Brokers Set Expectations for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CARA stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

