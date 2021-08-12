Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Buys $1,000,191.60 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

