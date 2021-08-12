Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,521 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

