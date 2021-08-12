Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells 38,481 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Farmakis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

