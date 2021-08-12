Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin Sells 22,442 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

