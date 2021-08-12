Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $1,889,500.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

