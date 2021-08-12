Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telephone and Data Systems and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 Verizon Communications 1 7 5 0 2.31

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 45.52%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $62.31, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 4.09% 3.87% 1.76% Verizon Communications 15.05% 30.00% 6.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Verizon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.45 $226.00 million $1.93 10.58 Verizon Communications $128.29 billion 1.79 $17.80 billion $4.90 11.34

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Telephone and Data Systems on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products; video and data services; corporate networking solutions; security and managed network services; local and long distance voice services; and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

