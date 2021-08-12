Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Financial Contrast

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -22.49% -32.45% -13.66% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Snap and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $2.51 billion 48.27 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -121.48 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.39 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Snap and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 4 30 0 2.83 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $75.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Outbrain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snap beats Outbrain on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

