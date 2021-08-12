MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

