MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $2,108,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $701,524. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

