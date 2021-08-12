Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,011 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of ChannelAdvisor worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.93. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

