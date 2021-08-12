Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,971 Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

