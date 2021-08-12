Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPSN. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80.

Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

