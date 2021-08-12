Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MSN stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Emerson Radio Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93.

Emerson Radio Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

