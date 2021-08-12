22,877 Shares in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.