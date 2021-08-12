Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of YMTX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

