Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.44. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

