ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 93.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $6,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $298,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after buying an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,982 shares of company stock worth $1,884,184. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.