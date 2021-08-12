Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRKN stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRKN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

