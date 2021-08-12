Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter worth $189,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.