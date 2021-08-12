Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of HIX stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

