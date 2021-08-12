Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 662 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 672 ($8.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 635.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

