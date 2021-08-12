Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,649 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.