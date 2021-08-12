Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

LON MRW opened at GBX 281.20 ($3.67) on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.90. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 69.95.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

