Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.25 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.