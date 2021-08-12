M&G (LON:MNG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNG. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

