Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

About Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)

Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.

