ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.53

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and traded as high as $49.09. ROHM shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $907.93 million during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

