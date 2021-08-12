Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 147,948 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £895.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 851.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 31 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total transaction of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.76), for a total value of £225,000 ($293,963.94). Insiders have sold 669,651 shares of company stock worth $522,870,415 over the last three months.

