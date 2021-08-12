Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.33. Reading International shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 67,404 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

In other news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Also, insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,440. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 200.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

