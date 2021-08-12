Wedbush Comments on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 in the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

