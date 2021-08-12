Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $178.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

