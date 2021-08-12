Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 145.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,548 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

