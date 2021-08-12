Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,770 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 505,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

