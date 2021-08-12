Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau Sells 9,033 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.52 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $157.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after buying an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

