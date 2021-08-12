Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lufax were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lufax by 33.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lufax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LU stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

